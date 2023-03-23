DNR Catches Poachers, Donates Fish to Families in Manistee Co.

More than 460 pounds of fresh-caught salmon was donated to Manistee County families in need

Six Colorado men owe more than $6,000 to the state of Michigan after pleading guilty to poaching fish.

DNR officers say they got a tip from a concerned fisherman about salmon poaching on the Manistee River back in October.

“It’s a shame that this group invested so much time and money to travel all the way to Michigan only to illegally take these salmon, a valuable, public natural resource,” said DNR Sgt. Grant Emery.

All six men have now been charged, and all have pleaded guilty. Each one owes more than $1,100 in restitution, fines and costs.

The DNR says the only positive thing to come from the Colorado men’s poaching is that officers were able to donate more than 460 pounds of fresh fish to Manistee County families in need.