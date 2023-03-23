Clare County Teacher Wins Michigan Farm Bureau Educator of the Year

Anthony Wood Michigan Farm Bureau 2023 Educator of the Year Anthony Wood (fourth from left) has worked tirelessly to bring the dream of having agricultural science classes and an FFA Chapter back to Clare and Gladwin Counties. Michigan Farm Bureau courtesy photo

The Michigan Farm Bureau announced this week - National Agriculture Week - that Clare-Gladwin RESD agriculture teacher Anthony Wood won its 2023 Educator of the Year.

As this year’s winner, Wood earns a scholarship to attend the National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference and a $500 classroom grant from the Michigan Foundation for Agriculture, sponsored by Agroliquid.

The MFB said, “Wood has worked tirelessly to bring the dream of having agricultural science classes and an FFA Chapter back to Clare and Gladwin counties. He works to bring agricultural experiences to his students while helping them gain life leadership skills through classwork and FFA activities.

“Each summer, he teaches courses during CTE Camp, a chance for middle schools to experience the vast world of agriculture and natural resource careers in just three days. Through Wood’s collaboration with the county fair organizations, the Clare-Gladwin FFA Chapter has a presence at the Clare County Fair allowing student to exhibit skills gained in the classroom during the livestock shows.”

Clare County Farm Bureau Board member Sarah Hollon, who nominated Wood for the award, said, “Tony has a passion for agriculture that he works extremely hard to pass onto students. He often challenges students to look at traditional and non-traditional aspects of agriculture.”

Wood’s teaching doesn’t stop at the classroom doors. His students raise swine, cattle, poultry and rabbits on the school grounds, bringing curriculum standards to life in very real ways, the MFB said.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of teaching is seeing the growth of students in so many different areas,” Wood said. “Students have the opportunity to not only build their agricultural skills and understanding but also their leadership and employability skills.”

The MFB’s Educator of the Year Award recognizes teachers who excel at integrating agriculture and natural resource concepts into school curricula and who challenge students to develop critical thinking skills through the analysis of agricultural issues and information. Teachers are nominated annually by county Farm Bureaus for this award.

Wood’s award will be formally presented at MFB’s 104th State Annual Meeting in December.