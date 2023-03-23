Bay Community Theater Kicks Off Made in Michigan Film Series

The Bay Community Theater in Suttons Bay is kicking off their Made in Michigan Film Series this weekend.

Once a month they’ll be screening independent works form filmmakers right here in Michigan, with the first one taking place on Sunday.

The theater’s general manager says it’s a great way to be able to promote and showcase their work.

Not only will it be a chance to watch some great films, your ticket will get you much more.

“Along with the films, we’re going to have conversations with the filmmakers afterwards,” Graham Powers, the general manager, says. “For Detroit, the City of Hot Rods and Muscle Cars, we’re going to have a car show along with it. And with most of them, we have a charity aspect. So, for instance, the Barn Red film. We’re going to have the Conservancy is from Leelanau County in Grand Traverse County with us as well.”

The series starts with Red’s Shadow on Sunday at 4 p.m.