Suspect In Custody After Report of Weapon Near MSU Campus

Michigan State University Police say a suspect is in custody after a report of a suspicious person with a weapon on campus.

MSU Police and Public Safety had sent an alert to students and staff that a person was seen with a weapon “on or near the campus of MSU.”

They later sent an update saying “the suspect was located in downtown East Lansing by East Lansing PD and is in law enforcement custody. There is no longer a threat to campus. There is no need to shelter-in-place.”

We are working to learn more about the individual taken into custody and if there was any threat to the public.








