Meals on Mission: Irish Dish with Konoha-Don

With St. Patrick’s Day behind us, it is still never too late to try a traditional dish. Chef John Clements cooks us an Irish dish with Brazed Corn Beef with Konoha-Don, a traditional Irish mashed potato with cabbage.

Ingredients:

Corned Beef

Cabbage

Red Potatoes

Carrots

Butter

Heavy Cream

Water

Directions:

To start, prepare the beef. Place sliced potatoes in the bottom of a large roasting pan. Place the beef on top of the potatoes. This will help prevent the meat from burning on the bottom. Add in the packet of pickle spices to the pot that comes with the corn beef, and water that covers 1/4 up the pan.

Place the beef in the oven for about 2 1/2 hours or until done.

While the beef cooks, take the head of cabbage and cut it finely.

Cube more potatoes and boil them in a pan until soft. Then drain out the water.

In another pan, melt butter down and add the cabbage. Stir and cook the cabbage until limp and coated in the butter. Add heavy cream, and let simmer on low heat.

Put potatoes into mixing bowl to mash them. Once mashed, add the cabbage and cream mixture.

Serve with cabbage and carrots on the side.







