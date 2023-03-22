Man in Chippewa Corrections Facility Assaulted Two Officers, Found Guilty

Kalvin Washington was found guilty of two counts of assault on a prison employee after fighting two corrections officers back in January 2021.

While in the Chippewa Correctional Facility in Sault Ste. Marie, Washington made verbal threats to kill a corrections officer in the prison. The officer asked for assistance dealing with Washington, and Washington punched the officer in the face, officials say.

According to the Chippewa County Prosecutor, a second officer tried to restrain the defendant and was punched in the face as well. Other officers were called in to help and Washington was restrained.

Several witnesses testified, and video of the incident was shown to the jury. Ultimately, the jury convicted him of both counts. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 23, 2023.

