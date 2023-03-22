Chippewa County International Airport to Receive $1.4M for Repairs

U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters on Wednesday announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding Chippewa County International Airport $1,448,322 to repair runways and taxiways that have reached the end of their useful life.

“Having reliable and safe air service is crucial for economic development, commerce, and tourism,” said Stabenow. “This funding is another critical infrastructure investment coming to our state and will improve Chippewa County International Airport for years to come.”

Peters added, “Investing in updates to the infrastructure at Chippewa County International Airport is critical for tourism and keeping communities and businesses in Northern Michigan and the U.P. connected to economic opportunities.”

More information on the Department of Transportation grant program can be found at http://www.dot.gov/grants.