2022-23 Lake Michigan Girls Basketball All-Conference Team Announced

The 2022-23 Lake Michigan Conference girls basketball all-conference team has been announced!

Check out the players representing our area below.

All-Conference

Boyne City: Morgan Deming

Charlevoix: Abby Wright and Mikayla Sharrow

East Jordan: Lindsey Cross

Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest and Lauren Bingham

Grayling: Makayla Watkins

Harbor Springs: Olivia Flynn and Hailey Fisher

Kalkaska: Lucy Hall

St. Francis: Gwyneth Bramer, Maggie Napont and Adrianna Spranger

Honorable Mention

Boyne City: Braydin Noble

Charlevoix: Bayani Collins

East Jordan: June Kirkpatrick

Elk Rapids: Morgan Bergquist and Lily Morton

Grayling: Cali D’Amour

Harbor Springs: Sierra Kruzel

Kalkaska: Alyssa Colvin

St. Francis: Brooke Meeker and Allee Shepherd