2022-23 Lake Michigan Girls Basketball All-Conference Team Announced

The 2022-23 Lake Michigan Conference girls basketball all-conference team has been announced!
Check out the players representing our area below.
All-Conference
Boyne City: Morgan Deming
Charlevoix: Abby Wright and Mikayla Sharrow
East Jordan: Lindsey Cross
Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest and Lauren Bingham
Grayling: Makayla Watkins
Harbor Springs: Olivia Flynn and Hailey Fisher
Kalkaska: Lucy Hall
St. Francis: Gwyneth Bramer, Maggie Napont and Adrianna Spranger
Honorable Mention
Boyne City: Braydin Noble
Charlevoix: Bayani Collins
East Jordan: June Kirkpatrick
Elk Rapids: Morgan Bergquist and Lily Morton
Grayling: Cali D’Amour
Harbor Springs: Sierra Kruzel
Kalkaska: Alyssa Colvin
St. Francis: Brooke Meeker and Allee Shepherd