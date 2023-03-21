State of Michigan Ordered to Pay $600M to Flint Water Victims

A settlement has been reached in the civil cases against the State of Michigan over lead contamination in Flint’s water supply.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says the State will pay $600 million, along with $20 million from the City of Flint, $5 million from McLaren Regional Medical Center, and $1.25 million from Rowe Professional Services Co. It will be the largest civil settlement in Michigan’s history.

A majority of that money will go to children exposed to Flint River water, ages six and younger. 2% will go to special education services, and the rest will to adults, property and businesses effected by the water.

A judge from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan gave preliminary approval to the settlement back in January 2021. Flint residents were allowed to file claims, and the judge approved the settlement in November 2021.

After a lengthy legal process, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals approved that settlement last Friday, Mar. 17, 2023.

The U.S. District Court says they will carefully monitor the distribution of these funds to the victims.