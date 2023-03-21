Sault Ste. Marie Fights Use of Force Court Decision

Sault Ste. Marie Police has to Make Use of Force Policy Public

Sault Ste. Marie is fighting the latest decision by the Michigan Court of Appeals regarding their release of the police department’s use of force policy.

The Michigan Court of Appeals decided last month that Sault Ste. Marie must make its police use of force policy available to the public.

The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed against the city after a resident wanted to see what the use of force policy was in Sault Ste. Marie after the George Floyd police brutality case.

Advertisement

The city was only willing to give out their policies with huge redactions throughout citing safety concerns.

The lawyer representing the resident who sued says the city is now asking Michigan’s Supreme Court to reconsider.

“There’s an issue. They are claiming that it is one of the exemptions. They claimed it was part of the staff manual. That was one of the exemptions, a staff manual exemption. So they want the court of appeals to look at that, too,” said Mark Dobias.

Dobias said they are waiting to see what the Michigan Court of Appeals decides before deciding the next step for his client.

9&10 News also reached out to the City of Sault Ste. Marie for comment but received no response.