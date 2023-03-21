Northwood University Gifted $500,000 to Hire New Automotive Professor

Northwood University in Midland was gifted $500,000 to create a new professorship in their Automotive Strategy Program.

The gift comes from Subaru of New England with the goal to broaden the university’s role in delivering programming that will educate students to become leaders in the ever changing landscape of the automotive aftermarket.

Everything from production to wholesaling, Northwood strives to educate their students with the skills they will need to succeed.

“This just prepares them even more. When they when they join the automotive and mobility sector, they’re going to know more about the changes that are taking place. And particularly, what are some of the strategy changes that retailers and manufacturers need to be thinking about over the next decade?” Kent MacDonald, the President of Northwood University, said.

Northwood University is already accepting applications for the position. You can apply on their website.