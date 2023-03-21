MSP: Watch Out for ‘Spoof’ Calls from State Police Posts

Troopers at the Cadillac Post are warning the public about a phone scam involving their department.

They say people have started getting “spoof” calls from the Cadillac Post’s number. The caller will say they’re from the Michigan State Police and warn you that you have to send money to avoid arrest or other legal trouble.

Troopers say that while they may contact you over the phone, they will always identify themselves with their rank and name.

Advertisement

They will also never ask you to send money over the phone. All payments are taken in-person at the MSP post, on the road, or in court.

Troopers say they will also never ask for payment in the form of a gift card, or through apps like PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, or Google or Apple Pay.

If you receive any phone call that seems suspicious, hang up and call your local MSP post.