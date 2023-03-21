Lake County Sheriff’s Office Still Not Confident in Prosecutor’s Performance

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department’s lack of confidence for the County Prosecutor’s Office hasn’t improved much.

Union Rep for the Command Unit, Lake County Chief Deputy Chad Hurrle, said things have gotten better since they first went public about their concerns for the effectiveness of the prosecutor’s office but not by a whole lot.

“It’s a real issue. I mean, we have repeat offenders that are back in jail or not jail, but back in the court systems over and over again. And, you know, sometimes we see them in there nine or ten times a year,” said Hurrle.

Hurrle said the problems with the prosecutor go back for years and it’s boiling over.

“I think it can be normal at some point in time, but I think the continued frustration is probably not normal,” said Hurrle.

Hurrle said since speaking before the Board of Commissioners over a month ago about the alleged ineffectiveness, disorganization, and lack of familiarity with cases, things with the prosecutor have gotten slightly better. But even with the added monthly meetings, there’s still concern.

“Well, I would hope that we would get some a better cooperation, be some better prosecution and better, better courtroom presence. And that would give us some better prosecution overall and better satisfaction for the victims,” said Hurrle.

Hurrle said it’s not just the prosecutor they’re concerned about.

“A large portion of our frustration comes from the assistant prosecutor. There’s been some recent cases where the the assistant prosecutor made a plea bargain, where the prosecutor had to go back and fix that and then go for something a little heavier,” said Hurrle.

Hurrle said he understands things don’t change overnight but in the meantime it’s the citizens of Lake County that suffer.

Classic examples are where you have someone that should have been in jail or someone that should have been in prison and they’re out on the streets again committing crimes.

Prosecutor Craig Cooper declined an interview, but says he feels the meeting have been productive and the issues can be worked out.