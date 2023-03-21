FLOW Calls on Michigan to Adopt a Statewide Septic Pollution Code

On Tuesday, For Love of Water of Traverse City hosted a webinar with professionals in legal, economic, scientific and political fields to discuss septic pollution in the state.

The goal is to get Michigan on a statewide septic code. It’s the only state in the country without one.

According to FLOW, billions of gallons of untreated sewage flow into an estimated 330,000 failed septic tanks each year, and an unknown amount ends up in sources of drinking water for about 45% of Michiganders.

“The status quo is unacceptable and frankly, it’s an embarrassment. Here we are in Michigan, we are seated at the center as a state in the Great Lakes region, 95% of all fresh surface water in the United States, yet we are the only state of 50 states without a statewide septic code,” said Skip Pruss, FLOW senior legal advisor.

FLOW suggests contacting your state representative or senator to voice your concern.