Down Syndrome Association of Northwest Michigan Celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

Tuesday’s date, 3/21, may look like several numbers smashed together on a calendar to a lot of people.

But March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day and those numbers represent the 21st chromosome being tripled, which is what causes down syndrome.

The day is about spreading awareness and advocating for the rights, inclusion and well-being of people with the condition.

Advertisement

The Down Syndrome Association of Northwest Michigan offers many resources and says that there’s no reason to be afraid.

“They’re just like you and me. They are loving probably more than most of us. They’re very trusting. Most of the time they’re happy. They can be a little stubborn, but, you know, So can’t we right? So. But yeah, they are just a good part of the community. And they are part of our lives,” Amy DeHann, President of the Down Syndrome Association of Northwest Michigan.

The Down Syndrome Association of Northwest Michigan holds many activities for the public to help break down stigmas.