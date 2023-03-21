Child Injured After Being Hit By Car in Mecosta County

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says that a 5-year-old is in critical, but stable condition after being hit by a car in Aetna Township.

The sheriff’s office says that around 5:15 p.m. a 70-year-old Morley man was driving on 180th Avenue south of Washington Road when he hit a child with his car.

Deputies say that the child had been on the side of the road when the car approached, but then the child ran into the roadway where he was hit by the car.

They say that the child was transported by Mecosta County EMS to the DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids for his injuries.

As of 9:30 p.m. the child is in critical, but stable condition.

No further information is available at this time.