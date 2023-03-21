Cadillac Man Accused of Embezzling From Betten Baker Dealership

Steven Michael Garrod

Michigan State Police said Tuesday that a Cadillac man was arrested for embezzling from Betten Baker Chevrolet-Buick of Cadillac.

Troopers at the Cadillac Post were contacted in October 2022 by the dealership to investigate an alleged embezzlement.

The suspect, 35-year-old Steven Michael Garrod from Cadillac, had been recently fired from his position as title clerk after the dealership said they learned he had been embezzling from them. Garrod had been employed at the dealership for about eight years.

The dealership said they were reviewing records when they discovered a check written to Garrod in the amount of $1,125.68. They believed one of the signatures on the check was forged, since it was company policy for two signatures to be on a check.

Upon investigation, they said they found more checks made out to Garrod and several other suspected fraudulent checks. A certified criminal analyst examined bank records and identified over $68,000 in unauthorized checks.

A report was turned over to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office, and a warrant was issued for Garrod on March 9, 2023. Garrod turned himself on March 13.

He was arraigned in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on one count of embezzlement over $50,000 but less than $100,000. His next scheduled court appearance is on April 4.