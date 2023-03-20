Ski Season Wrapping Up at Crystal Mountain Ski Resort

The first day of spring is here, which means its time to get ready to hang up those skis.

Crystal Mountain Ski Resort is preparing to wrap up ski adventures with only two weeks left.

Warmer temperatures are near at Crystal Mountain. The staff says this past winter has been one of their more challenging years with unpredictable weather. They’ve had to make make more artificial snow than ever, but fortunately, still witnessed a couple record breaking days of skiers.

Crystal Mountain’s Public Relations Manager, Brittney Buti Primeau, says that it’s been an awesome season so far with cold-enough weather to use their snow guns for their activities, but not all of them.

“You know, it’s been tough, more tough for our cross-country ski trails and snowshoeing and those kind of activities because we don’t make snow out there. But we are four season resort, so we have to start making that transition into golf season and we host a lot of meetings and conferences in the warmer months. So we just start to make the transition operationally and welcome our summer guests,” Primeau said.

The resort still has 52 runs open and events happening on weekends as they prepare for hotter seasons.

Crystal Mountain will be open everyday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until April 2 for guests to ski and ride.

Season passes for next year will now be available for purchase.