Petoskey-Area GO Grants Are Helping Girls Achieve Their Dreams

Connecting Women In Business, a Petoskey Chamber of Commerce group, announced the launch of its summer 2023 series, GO (Girls Outreach) Grants.

These grants allow the applicant to pursue a special interest, gain or improve a skill, participate in an outdoor experience, and more.

GO Grants range from $100 to $600 for girls in grades 5 to 10 in Charlevoix, Emmet and northern Antrim County.

Connecting Women In Business is holding a GO Grants fundraising luncheon on Apr. 26 at Sage Restaurant in the Odawa Casino. It will feature a silent auction, and all proceeds go to GO Grants. They group says they normally raise around $10,000 at the event.

Since 2010, 217 girls have received more than $81,000 in GO Grants! Applications must be submitted by Mar. 31, 2023.

Here to tell us more is the Chamber of Commerce membership director, Lisa Hoyt.