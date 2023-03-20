Midland Center for the Arts Brings Screen to Stage With ‘Legally Blonde’

America’s favorite blonde, Elle Woods, is ready to prove who’s in charge. Based on the iconic movie, Legally Blonde follows Elle Woods’ transformation as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

The musical is coming to Midland Center for the Arts for three performances, Mar. 31 to Apr. 1.

Here to tell us more about the performance is Alex Woody from Midland Center for the Arts.

Tickets for Legally Blonde are on sale now and start at $55. You can get them online at www.midlandcenter.org, by phone at 989-631-8250, or by visiting Midland Center’s Box Office at 1801 W St. Andrews Rd.