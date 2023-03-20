“Follow Your Arrow” is a Collection Celebrating the Natural Beauty Of Michigan

Judy Black book signing

“Follow Your Arrow” is a collection of writings by local author Judy Black that takes you through Judy’s life as she travels the world meeting new people and pursuing her passion, Bow Hunting.

As an avid journal keeper Judy has been writing about her experiences for quite some time, transposing those entries into this beautifully constructed collection that celebrates those that carve their own path in this life.

Judy Black on a Moose hunt

“Follow Your Arrow” is about so much more than Bow Hunting, it is about one person’s endless pursuit of what makes them happy.

With this collection Judy Black hopes to inspire other to get out and experience life. Life is short, Follow Your Arrow. For more information or to purchase a copy for yourself visit the Amazon page for ‘Follow Your Arrow’.