Cadillac Man Arrested on Charges of Sexual Assault of Child, Having Nude Photos of the Victim

Michigan State Police said Monday a Cadillac man was arrested on charges relating to an alleged sexual assault of a child that occurred three years ago.

Troopers in Grand Traverse County said that in August 2022, a person came to them to report the alleged sexual assault. The person reporting the incident said it was discovered after someone read the victim’s journal.

The victim was interviewed at the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center, and a report was turned over to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor’s Office.

The suspect was identified as now-21-year-old Tyler James Cook from Cadillac. Troopers said Cook was interviewed and his cellphone was seized. It was analyzed by the MSP Computer Crimes Unit, and troopers said nude photographs of the victim were discovered on Cook’s cellphone.

Troopers arrested Cook at his residence on March 16. Cook was arraigned in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on one count of criminal sexual conduct third degree, one count of possession of child sexually abusive material, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. His next court appearance is on March 29.