9&10 News Takes Top Awards from Michigan Association of Broadcasters

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters released their yearly award winners, and 9&10 News took home the gold in several categories with our commitment to bring you quality news content.

This year the awards were judged by the Wisconsin Association of Broadcasters.

The winners are:

Merit for Continuing Coverage – Bill Froehlich & Josh Monroe, Traverse City Plane Crash

Best Feature – Xavier Hershovitz & Kaleb Vinton, Gaylord Tornado Survivor

Best Investigative Story – David Lyden & Josh Monroe, Unsolved: The Murder of Janette Roberson

Best News Reporter – Bill Froehlich

Best News Special – the four: Mental Health Special

9&10 News is also set to win the ‘Best’ or ‘Merit’ category in the following categories that will be announced next month:

Finalist for Best Sports – Tyler Driesenga, Backyard Dreams

Finalist for Best Newscast – Gaylord Tornado Coverage

Finalist for Best Forecast – Tom O’Hare

Finalist for Best Community Involvement

Finalist for Station of the Year