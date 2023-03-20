21 Non-Profits, Public Schools in Grand Traverse County Area Awarded $450,000 in Grants

Twenty-one local non-profits and public school partners are being awarded $450,000 in grants thanks to the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation and the Wilfred and Joan Larson Endowment.

The foundation has given $2 million in grants since 2015, which was possible through a $15 million gift from the late Wilfred and Joan Larson.

“There have been significant investments in post-secondary education, which we’ve been able to award grants to schools so that they can award scholarships, but also to non-profits across the five-county area,” Steve Wade, Vic President of Community Impact said.

Local schools alone were given $120,000 to support student scholarships.