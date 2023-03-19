Skip to Main
Missing Boys on Elk Lake Found Safe

9and10news Site Staff
03/19/2023 8:24 PM EDT

UPDATE Mar. 19, 8:10 p.m.: Antrim County Sheriff’s Office says the two boys were found safe, and thanked the community for all their help.

Original Post: Mar. 19, 6:49 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes confirming they’re searching for two boys, 9 and 10-years-old, on Elk Lake.

They were last seen Sunday afternoon, outside with tracks leading up to the ice on the lake.

A boat crew from the Coast Guard Station in Charlevoix is assisting the search, along with local first responders.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader has a crew heading to the area now, and we will continue to update this article as we learn more information.

