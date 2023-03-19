Missing Boys on Elk Lake Found Safe

UPDATE Mar. 19, 8:10 p.m.: Antrim County Sheriff’s Office says the two boys were found safe, and thanked the community for all their help.

Original Post: Mar. 19, 6:49 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes confirming they’re searching for two boys, 9 and 10-years-old, on Elk Lake.

They were last seen Sunday afternoon, outside with tracks leading up to the ice on the lake.

A boat crew from the Coast Guard Station in Charlevoix is assisting the search, along with local first responders.

(1 of 2) #BREAKING #HappeningNow- @USCG units are responding to a 911 relay of two missing boys, ages 9 & 10, last seen outside with tracks leading up to the ice on Elk Lake, #Michigan. A MH-60 from AIRSTA Traverse City is on scene as well as a boat crew from STA Charlevoix — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) March 19, 2023

Northern Michigan’s News Leader has a crew heading to the area now, and we will continue to update this article as we learn more information.