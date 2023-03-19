Crooked Tree Arts Center Hosts Youth Art Exhibit Awards

Families across Northern Michigan came out to Crooked Tree Arts Center in Traverse City to take a look at pieces of art their students have made Sunday afternoon. Kristi Wodek, vice president says they “offered over $1,000 in cash rewards, numerous honorable mentions, and then Kendall awarded over $90,000 in scholarships.”

art awards

They have been hosting the Youth Art Exhibit Awards for years, bringing attention to talented art students all across northern Michigan. They tell us, “We have Cadillac. We have Frankfort, most Traverse City schools, Leland schools.”

Schools can take part in this event at no cost and its open to artists of all ages, from elementary to high school. Wodek shares that “Not every kid’s going to excel in sports or maybe reading and math. And to be chosen and have their art here when they come in and they see it hanging, they stand a little taller and they walk to their piece. And it’s a moment they’re really excited and parents are happy to see their kids get a little recognition as well.”

And even though many of the awards have been given out already, the public will have their chance to vote on which piece is their favorite. The exhibit will be open until April 15th and those coming in to see all the work can vote on their favorite work of art.