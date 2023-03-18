Meals on Wheels Hosts Moomers Fundraiser

Meals on Wheels and Moomers ice cream partnered together for a fundraiser Saturday.

The hot fudge fundraiser is a way to kick off spring while raising funds to provide meals to those in need. Due to increased inflation, the need for these meals have grown. Around 30% of funding comes from federal and state funds to support meals on wheels so fundraisers like these are crucial.

Lisa Robitshek, Meals on Wheels Manager, “when people call us, they need food and sometimes they’re the only people they may see when we deliver for that day or days at a time. And food is medicine, and people have to have food to exist.”

Due to the weather saturday, the fundraiser has been extended into Sunday at Moomers on N Long Lake rd.