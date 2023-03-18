Child Evangelism Fellowship Hosts 15th Annual Family Fun Fair in Sault Ste. Marie

A fun day for kids, and others, this afternoon in Sault Ste. Marie.

The 15th Annual Family Fun Fair was held from 1:00-3:30 at Soo Area High School on March 18th.

Hundreds of children, parents and grandparents attending the free event that was hosted by the Child Evangelism Fellowship.

Nearly six dozen volunteers helped make the event run smooth.

From face painting to plinko, to a bouncy house and many more, it was a great day to be inside from the blustery outdoor weather.

“They have another break, and then spring break so this is a great way to get out and do something fun before it gets too nice outside,” said Daniel Hamel of the Child Evangelism Fellowship. “They just want to be outside and they are still inside.”

At the end of the event, many door prizes were given away including several new bikes!



