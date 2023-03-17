Traverse City Man Arrested on Numerous Drug Charges From Several Open Cases

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 2 Eric McDonald

The Traverse Narcotics Team says a Traverse City man was arrested last Tuesday on numerous charges from several open cases involving him in the Grand Traverse County.

TNT says that members of their team and deputies from the Grand Traverse County Interdiction Team have been working together to conduct surveillance on Eric McDonald’s house since Feb. 15. And when a car was seen leaving the house and traveling into Garfield Township, it was stopped by Grand Traverse County deputies for a moving violation.

During the stop, TNT says that a digital scale with methamphetamine residue was located in the driver’s pocket.

Advertisement

The deputies released McDonald from the scene, but the car was towed to a secure location pending a search warrant by the Traverse Narcotics Team.

While searching the car, TNT says they found the following drug paraphernalia:

162-grams of crystal meth

11 Suboxone strips

Nine amphetamine capsules

Four Xanax pills

31 tabs of LSD

A small amount of fentanyl

Plastic baggies used to package drugs

“LSD, the Suboxone pills. I mean, this this person was dealing in a lot of different illegal narcotics. And we just hope that through the judicial system that these people will be taken off the streets for quite some time so we can help the citizens alleviate this problem,” Spl/Lt. Derrick Carroll, Michigan State Police Information Officer, said.

McDonald was arraigned Wednesday on the following charges:

Advertisement

Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of fentanyl

Possession of Suboxone

Possession of amphetamine

Possession of Alprazolam

Possession of Clonazepam

Possession of LSD x 2

He is also being charged as a habitual offender, second offense.

McDonald was released on a $5,000 10% cash bond.



