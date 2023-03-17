Top News: Soo Locks Watch Party Set for 11 p.m. Next Week - and More

Here’s a look at 10 of our top stories we posted this past week on 9and10news.com.

Soo Locks Seasonal Opening - and Opening Party - Set for End of March

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that the Poe Lock will open at 12:01 a.m. on March 25, marking the beginning of the 2023 Great Lakes shipping season. “We welcome visitors into the park for the 2023 Soo Locks season opening. The park and viewing platform will open March 24 at 11 p.m. and close March 25 at 1 a.m. The Visitor Center will host an open house March 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” Chief Park Ranger Michelle Briggs said.

Advertisement

Deputies Release Name of Man Killed In Deadly US-10 Crash

Mason County deputies have identified the driver killed in Wednesday’s crash as Martin Fredrick Schilling, 74, from Walhalla. They were called to the scene around 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon on US-10 west of Amber Road. Deputies say a car headed east on US-10 crossed the center line and into the path of two pickup trucks headed the other way. Both trucks hit the car, and deputies say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other passengers.

Pellston Man Arrested on Charges of Scamming Grayling Man Out of Remodeling Work

Michigan State Police said Thursday that a Pellston man has been charged with fraud for not doing remodeling work he was paid to do. The victim wrote two checks, deputies said, one for $40,229.55 and the other for $22,000. One of the projects was for new shingles on the victim’s home, but the job wasn’t done to the satisfaction of the victim, deputies said. The other check was for windows that were never ordered, they said.

Advertisement

School Bus Carrying Pine River High Students Crashes Into Trees

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said that a school bus carrying Pine River High School students crashed Thursday morning, but that no students were seriously injured. Meceola Central Dispatch received a call at 7:52 a.m. about a bus accident on 18 Mile Road and 185th Avenue in Burdell Twp.

Gaylord Man Arrested for Using Cash App to Steal Money From Former Boss

Michigan State Police said Thursday a Gaylord man was arrested for using Cash App to steal money from a person he had previously worked with. The MSP Gaylord Post was contacted in March 2022 about a report of a person’s identity being stolen. The victim told troopers that 49-year-old Curtis Robert Smith had been stealing money from him. Smith had worked for the victim and had access to some of his personal information. The victim alleged Smith had an account with Cash App that was tied to the victim’s debit card. Smith then used the app to pay some of his personal bills and also to send money to one of his friends, troopers said.

Advertisement

Big Changes Coming to Traverse City Area Public Schools

Students at Northern Michigan’s largest school district may be seeing some changes next year. “This is a promise to our community, and we’re excited to be able to put $10 million worth of facilities between the two high schools,” Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent Dr. John VanWagoner said.

Suspect in Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Enters Guilty Plea in Antrim County

A Wisconsin man is entering a guilty plea in a Northern Michigan courtroom, in connection with the kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Brian Higgins was among five men charged with providing material support for an act of terrorism. But now Higgins is pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

Advertisement

Sault Ste. Marie Police Say 3 Kids, 1 Adult Killed in Early Morning House Fire

The Sault Ste. Marie Fire and Police Departments said that four people were killed in a fire this week, including three children. The departments responded to reports of a house fire at 3607 Shallows Beach Ave. The fire was controlled quickly, and efforts to search the structure began, officials said. Inside they found four victims: one adult approximately 31 years old, and three children believed to range in age from 1 year old to 4 years old, officials said.

Trains, Wars and Energy Shortages Put Daylight Saving on the Clock

Do you struggle adjusting to the time change? Springing forward and falling back doesn’t come without controversy. For many years, Michiganders went back and forth about whether they wanted to adopt daylight saving time permanently. Here we take a look at the time change that took place last weekend.

Grand Traverse County Commissioner Says He Was Arrested for Driving Drunk

A Grand Traverse County Commissioner is in legal trouble after his arrest last week on suspicion of driving drunk. Commissioner Brian McAllister tells 9&10 News he was arrested last week for a DUI in Grand Traverse County. In a statement to 9&10, McAllister says “I am deeply ashamed and regretful for the actions I took.”















