Thousands Flock to Clare to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

It’s St. Patrick’s Day and as usual Clare is packed with folks celebrating the holiday.

Clare has been celebrating their 48th Irish Festival which got kicked off Wednesday. The Irish Festival brings thousands of people to Clare with St. Patrick’s Day-themed events and gives people a chance to check out the different stores and restaurants in the area.

St. Patrick's Day at the Evening Post in Clare

One group visiting from downstate was visiting the Evening Post for some food and drinks. They say they’ve rented out eight rooms at the Doherty Hotel and have been coming to Clare for St. Patrick’s Day for nearly 20 years.

“If you’re not here you’re missing out. I tell everybody they got to go to Clare. It’s another beautiful part of Michigan,” they say.

The fun wraps up Saturday with more events and their St. Patrick’s Day Parade.