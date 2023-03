Team Michigan is playing in the North American Indigenous Games this year, but they need your help.

Four students from Suttons Bay High School are holding a fun local basketball event to raise money to attend the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax, Nova Scotia this summer.

The game is this Saturday, Mar. 18 at the Stronghold Civic Center in Peshabetown at 5 p.m.

We’ve got Team Michigan on the couch this morning to tell us more about it.