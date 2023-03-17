Manna Food Project Launches New ‘Nourish the North’ Campaign to Increase Funding

A new campaign has started in Northern Michigan to help those in need.

Manna Food Project help support the Antrim, Emmet and Charlevoix Counties and they created “Nourish the North”, a way to increase funding to meet the growing needs of the hungry.

The campaign gives the opportunity to sponsor their mobile pantries and Food for Kids Program.

Advertisement

Manna Food Projects says they’ve seen a drastic increase in the need for food assistance across their service area.

“It’s heartwarming to be able to help somebody that’s in need. We see it every day in our line of work, and it just feels good to be able to help those people that are struggling. It’s just really good to give back and have the community involved in supporting those in need,” Carrie Klingensmith from the Manna Food Project says.

All donors and sponsors will be recognized by the Manna Food Project in various ways.

And if you would like to donate to or sponsor one of their projects, click here.