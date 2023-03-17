CIA Competition Helps Schools Get Kids Into Science and Coding

Most kindergarten through 8th grade students know how to use computers, tablets and smartphones, but they don’t always understand how they really work.

Five educators across the country now have the chance to immerse their students in all things coding and application development, or 3D printing and design, thanks to a new competition recently launched by the CIA.

The CIA Mission Possible Operation Advance Technology competition will place $60,000 computer and coding laboratories in five schools across the country. The goal is to promote learning in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) fields. The Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) is running the program on behalf of the CIA.

Winning educators will be able to select from among several suites of coding or design equipment based on their needs and wishes for their classrooms.

Here to tell us all about the competition is senior communications and marketing specialist Michael Holtz.