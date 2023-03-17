Chef Sherry Serves Up a Delicious Reuben for St. Patrick’s Day

Chef Sherry of From Michigan to the Table is back for another Foodie Friday.

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, she’s showing us how to make corned beef Reubens. Chef Sherry says she used to love her mother’s grilled Reuben sandwich.

Here are the ingredients you’ll need, and you can watch the video to learn more.

- Bakery-fresh swirled rye bread, sliced

- Deli style corn beef slices

- Sauerkraut (Chef Sherry’s tip: rinsing sauerkraut decreases the bitterness)

- Swiss cheese, sliced

- Butter, softened

- Thousand Island dressing or Russian dressing