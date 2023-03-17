Cadillac Man Charged in Connection With Laken Clark’s Death

More details are finally emerging in connection with the death of a Missaukee County woman discovered in the garbage can in a Cadillac neighborhood.

A Cadillac man was arraigned earlier Friday afternoon in a Wexford County courtroom, charged in connection with the death of a Missaukee County woman, Laken Clark. The 26-year-old was discovered back on Dec. 14.

Kyle Dickinson was arraigned by video Friday afternoon in district court. The 30-year-old is facing two counts. One count of concealing the death of an individual and one count of tampering with evidence. Dickinson was read the charges in court.

The police reports allege that Dickinson told police he discovered Clark, his on and off again girlfriend, dead on Dec. 10 of a possible overdose but left her dead body in the basement until garbage day four days later.

The Wexford County Prosecutor, Corey Wiggins, told the courts more details.

“We found the victim, deceased in the basement of his home on Saturday, took her up out of the basement on Wednesday, and placed her in the trash can into the road,” Wiggins told the court.

Police said that Dickinson admitted to wrapping up her legs with a cord to make her more compact, placed a garbage bag over her, and put her in a garbage can.

“Dickinson said he pushed it onto the street, where her body was later discovered a short distance away from where he lived by a waste disposal employee,” said Wiggins.

Police said drugs were found in Clark’s system but it’s inconclusive as to the cause of her death.

“The autopsy was performed and it was unable to be determined whether or not this was the cause of an overdose or homicide due to the position of the body, the time by the defendant own admissions,” Wiggins added.

The first offense is punishable up to five years and the second up to 10, but Dickinson could get as much as double that jail time because he is a habitual offender. Dickinson was already in custody on unrelated charges.

His next court date is set for March 28th.