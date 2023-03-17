Caberfae Peaks’ Spring Carnival Will Wrap Up the Ski Season

The weather can’t decide what season it is, but it’s almost spring, and one local ski slope is putting on a carnival to celebrate.

Caberfae Peaks is hosting a Spring Carnival from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The festivities include an outdoor snow bar, DJ, and a “big air” ski jump contest.

Caberfae says these events are a great way to cap off the skiing season. “Basically, we want to thank everyone for coming out...for all the business we’ve had all year. Kind of the last hurrah for the end of the ski season,” said Joe Geiermann, a worker at Caberfae.

Everything will be happening outdoors, but there will be live music at Beatie’s Bar & Grill until 8:30 p.m.