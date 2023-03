We’re Offscript is a casual, fun and light-hearted weekly podcast to get to know influential people in Michigan beyond their titles.

This week, We’re Offscript with Joe Short about brewing beer in his college dorm before he founded Short’s Brewing Company, his sweet water skiing skills, and keeping that signature stache in tip top shop.

You can also find We’re Offscript on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and SoundCloud.