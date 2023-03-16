Traffic Stop in Pigeon River Country State Forest Leads to Drug, Weapons Arrest

Drug bust Michigan DNR conservation officers arrested two people who were driving through the Pigeon River Country State Forest in Otsego County with loaded firearms and drugs. Officers found three rifles, one shotgun, rifle rounds, spent rifle casings, alcohol, several containers of meth, marijuana and evidence of drug use. Arraignment is pending.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that two people were arrested last Saturday for possessing illegal firearms and drugs after a DNR conservation officer conducted a traffic stop in a remote area of the Pigeon River Country State Forest in Otsego County.

The officer initially observed the vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road. During the stop, the vehicle occupants told the officer, “We are just out looking to hunt stuff.”

The officer reported that the passenger had an uncased .308 rifle near their right leg with a rifle round on the door handle. Additionally, the driver – who had binoculars around their neck – had a loaded .22 caliber rifle behind the seat, officials said.

Advertisement

Additional conservation officers soon arrived on scene to assist.

Officers said they searched the rental vehicle the suspects were operating and found two additional firearms, used rifle casings, alcohol, several containers of crystal meth, marijuana and evidence of drug use.

DNR officers said they confiscated three rifles and one shotgun, along with the ammunition and drugs.

The names of those arrested will not be released until they are arraigned in court. Both suspects face multiple felony charges. The investigation is ongoing.



