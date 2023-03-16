The Limberlost Bar on Houghton Ready to Shamrock and Roll for St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

The Limberlost Bar on Houghton Lake has been feeling lucky for St Patrick’s Day, and expects a big gathering with tasty drinks and famous dishes as they get in the Irish spirit after preparing their staff for one of the busiest days of the year.

Although they will busier than normal, Logan Witham, an employee of four years, says they’re prepared to work hard and satisfy their customers with their holiday specials.

“It’s always a good time we like to get in the spirit, we’ll be decorated, ready to have a lot of people here and we’ll definitely have some St. Paddy’s themed shots and drinks here,” Witham said.

The kitchen will be preparing shepherd’s pie, corned beef and also cabbage, but that’s not all, the bar will be running many drink specials like the Shramrock’Tini and will be hosting a DJ.

Limberlost will be running St Paddy’s Day specials all weekend long for the luck of the Irish.







