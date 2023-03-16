School Bus Carrying Pine River High Students Crashes Into Trees

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said that a school bus carrying Pine River High School students crashed Thursday morning, but that no students were seriously injured.

Meceola Central Dispatch received a call at 7:52 a.m. about a bus accident on 18 Mile Road and 185th Avenue in Burdell Twp.

First responders found that the bus was involved in a single-vehicle accident. Officials said none of the students on the bus initially reported any injuries and they were taken to Pine River High School. There was no word on the condition of the driver.

At the high school, Osceola County EMS began evaluating students that were complaining of injuries or sickness from the crash.

This incident is under investigation by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Agencies assisting at the scene included Tustin Fire/Rescue, Pine River Schools Administration and employees, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Osceola County EMS and Petersons Towing.