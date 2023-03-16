Petoskey Man Arrested for Sexual Assaults Dating Back to 2017

Tyler James McCallum

A Petoskey man was arrested for sexual assault after a victim came forward to police.

Last October, the victim told troopers at the Gaylord Post she had been sexually assaulted in 2017. She told troopers that Tyler James McCallum (now 24 years old) had sex with her and it was not consensual, but she did not understand that it was sexual assault at the time.

During their investigation, troopers found at least one other woman who said McCallum sexually assaulted her from 2017 to 2019.

McCallum was arrested on Feb. 13, and he’s now charged with one count Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree Causing Injury, and one count Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree Force of Coercion. His bond was set at $50,000.