Pellston Man Arrested on Charges of Scamming Grayling Man Out of Remodeling Work

Michigan State Police said Thursday that a Pellston man has been charged with fraud for not doing remodeling work he was paid to do.

State police said that in October 2022, the Houghton Lake Post was contacted by a Grayling man about a person he had hired to do remodeling work on his home.

The victim stated that in March 2022, he hired 31-year-old Matthew Demery Quinn from Pellston to work on his home. Quinn, operating under the business name Quinn Outdoor Services, was hired to remodel the victim’s home.

The victim wrote two checks to Quinn’s business, deputies said, one for $40,229.55 and the other for $22,000. One of the projects was for new shingles on the victim’s home, but the job wasn’t done to the satisfaction of the victim, deputies said. Quinn promised to correct the issues but never did, deputies said.

Quinn also was supposed to order replacement windows for the victim, but every time the victim inquired about the status of the windows, Quinn said they weren’t in yet, deputies said. The victim called around and found out that an order had never been placed, however.

Troopers attempted several times to contact Quinn in order to interview him, but he never responded to the troopers’ requests, and an arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 9, 2023. Quinn was arrested by a trooper from the MSP Gaylord Post on Feb. 16.

Quinn was arraigned this week in the 46th District Court in Crawford County on one count false pretenses over $20,000 but less than $50,000.