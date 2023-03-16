NMC and Bay Mills Create Opportunity for More Native American Dental Assistants

Northwestern Michigan College is partnering with Bay Mills Community College to fill the need for dental assistants and better serve Native American patients.

NMC and the Bay Mills Indian Community signed an agreement in February to allow Bay Mills students to transfer to NMC’s dental assistant program after their first year.

NMC will give those students the ability to take the exam to become a registered dental assistant (RDA). There are only six schools in Michigan where students can get their RDA license, and NMC is the farthest north.

“With a registered dental assistant, a dentist can see about 60 percent more patients. They can do more clinical procedures under the dentist’s supervision,” said Dr. Jessica Rickert, the first female Native American dentist in the United States and the only one in Michigan so far. Rickert is retired now and leads Anishinaabe Dental Outreach, an organization working to improve dental health in Native communities.

NMC hopes the new program will not only help Native American students, but help the dental profession keep up with demand as well. Their dental assistant program currently has 13 students, but they say it can accommodate 24.

Bay Mills students will have the option to take their first year of general education requirements entirely online. Their second year of in-person dental assistant classes at NMC will only be two days a week, so students can spend most of their time back home if necessary. NMC says on-campus housing will also be available.