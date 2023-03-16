Crafting with the Katies: Make a Shamrock Garland for St. Patrick’s Day!

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

The Katies are ready to get you in the holiday spirit, with a St. Patrick’s Day clover garland.

To make a clover garland, you’ll need:

Green felt (we used three colors)

Garland (we used our wooden bead garland from this Halloween DIY)

Scissors

Scrap paper and pencil to make a template

Sharpie

Hot glue gun and hot glue sticks

Floral wire

Here are the steps to make a clover garland:

Step one: Count out the number of beads you have in your garland. Then divide that number by the number of clovers you’d like on your garland. For example, we had 86 beads on our garland, and we wanted about six clovers on it. So, we divided 86/6 and got 14.333, or have about 15 beads in between each clover.

Step two: Make a template heart for your clover leaves. This helps keep the leaves about the same size. You can make the many size you’d like!

Step three: Trace and cut out three hearts on a green felt sheet. Three hearts makes one clover!

Step four: Take one heart and fold it in half. Then, hot glue the bottom half of the heart together. Repeat this step with the two other hearts.

Step five: Once you’ve finished that, take your three folded hearts and glue them together, again, at the bottom half of the heart.

Step six: To make a clover shape, take one of the flaps on the outside of the clover and pinch it to the bottom half of your clover. Then, you’ll want to glue those pieces together. Repeat on the other side!

Step seven: Repeat steps three through six to create as many clovers as you would like!

Step eight: Once you’ve got all the clovers you’d like, cut a 5″ long piece of floral wire and glue that on the back of your clover. Repeat this for all the clovers you made.

Step nine: Tie your floral wire to your garland, keeping in mind the amount of beads in between each clover that you measured earlier.

Step ten: You now have a festive St. Patrick’s Day clover garland!

If there’s a craft you’d like to see the Katies try, email them at katywashburn@910mediagroup.com and katiebirecki@910mediagroup.com.