Alcohol-Free (but Great for Adults) Mocktails for St. Patrick’s Day

According to WalletHub, St. Patrick’s Day ranks third among the most popular drinking days.

Alcohol sales increase by 153% compared to the average day.

For those who want to skip the green beer, but enjoy the festive nature of vibrant drinks, we brought in our friend Shanthi Appolo from Blue Cross Blue Shield to give us some ideas of non-alcoholic options to celebrate.

She’s showing us how to make a Spicy Green Mock-arita, a Cucumber Lime Agua Fresca, and a Kiwi Coconut Refresher.