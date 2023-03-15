Traverse City Planning Commission Seeking Feedback from Residents on Mobility Action Plan

Some changes could be coming to trails in Traverse City.

The city along with the DDA and TART Trails are hosting a series of public open houses to highlight some of the improvements they hope to make and hear concerns from trail users. The city has been hearing from the community since last summer in order to put together the first draft.

Boardman Lake Loop

“We’ve put together some draft elements of the plan including a draft network map as well as elements of visions and what we’ve heard the community say they’re valuing. Now, we’re coming back to them to ask did we get it right,” explains Planning Director, Shawn Winter.

Advertisement

Winter says they want to see if the plan is ‘connecting people to where they want to go.’

“We’re hoping that we have a guide moving forward so we know how to spend our capital money, invest in projects that are going to further implement this plan and provide that for the public,” Winter describes.

A piece of their Mobility Action Plan is the TART Trail Improvement and Extension Project that would widen the trail along the water front and extend the trail east down Front Street to Eastern Avenue. And while the planning commission is excited about the improvements one local trail user, Ty Schmidt, says the money might be better spent elsewhere.

TART Trail

“This might be an unpopular opinion, but before we invest millions to accommodate our tourist, let’s make sure we’re doing all we can to invest in the health, safety and well being of the people that live in Traverse City,” Schmidt states.

Advertisement

The planning commission says they’ll take the feedback from the public and make improvements to their plan. They say they’ll have an update plan for the public to give more feedback on by early this summer.

“It’s a great time in the city. We’re looking at some key investments for our future and we’re just excited that this is an engaged community and that people come out and we get to hear from them,” Winter says.

Click here to learn more and see when the next open house is.