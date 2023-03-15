Suttons Bay Elementary School Principal Might Be Sleeping On the Roof

Students at Suttons Bay Elementary have taken on a reading challenge to put their Principal, Sheila Fehrenbach, on the roof.

The challenge was created for March Reading Month to encourage students to read 10,000 pages in order to make Mrs. Fehrenbach sleep in a tent inside the school. When students easily surpassed their goal, Fehrenbach raised the stakes to 50,000 pages in order for her to sleep outside in a tent. If students reach that goal, their principal will sleep in a tent on the roof for 100,000 pages.

“My own daughter is a sixth grader. She said ‘I read a thousand pages yesterday Mom, you are so sleeping on the roof.’ In fact, that’s how most students are greeting me these days. ‘You are so sleeping on the roof,’ they say, which is fun. It’s been fun to hear all throughout the hallways. The buzz is about reading,” said Fehrenbach.

Students have until Mar. 23 to reach the new goal of 100,000 pages.