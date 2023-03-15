Part of US-10 Closed as Deputies Investigate Deadly Crash

Mason County deputies say a crash involving three vehicles in Amber Township led to the death of a driver.

They were called to the scene around 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon on US-10 west of Amber Road.

Deputies say a car headed east on US-10 crossed the center line and into the path of two pickup trucks headed the other way. Both trucks hit the car, and deputies say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other passengers.

US-10 remains closed as of 5 p.m. Wednesday night as deputies work to investigate the crash.