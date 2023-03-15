Skip to Main
Moment in History: Sleeping Bear Dunes Had Major ‘Duneslide’ in March 1971

9and10news Site Staff
Site Staff
03/15/2023 11:31 AM EDT

Sleeping Bear Dunes View of Lake Michigan over the dunes at Sleeping Bear Point Trail. Courtesy of the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park

Sleeping Bear Dunes were dramatically remade in March 1971, the national lakeshore reminded us today.

According to NPS.gov, an incredible amount of sand - around 22 acres - at the northern end of Sleeping Bear Point tumbled into Lake Michigan during the event.

The documented “duneslide” changed the way many people perceived the dunes, and the National Park Service took action to manage use of the dunes.

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore had been authorized only several months before, in October 1970. It was officially established in 1977.

As the Dunes noted in their tweet above, another duneslide happened in 1998 at Pyramid Point.


